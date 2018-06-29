29 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Trainee Nurse Jailed for Forgery

A trainee nurse at Parirenyatwa School of Nursing who used a fake Ordinary Level certificate to enrol at the institution in 2016, yesterday wept uncontrollably in court after she was jailed for 10 months.

Elizabeth Kalenga (29) pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared before magistrate Mr Nyasha Vhitorini.

She was initially sentenced to 15 months in prison, but five months were set aside on condition of good behaviour.

She will serve an effective 10 months behind bars.

Soon after the magistrate handed down the sentence, Kalenga looked at her relatives who were seated in the gallery in disbelief and wept uncontrollably. Some of the relatives also cried

In passing the sentence, Mr Vhitorini said he wanted to send a message to like-minded offenders that "short cuts" were costly.

He said since Kalenga was not qualified, she put the lives of patients at risk.

"A short and sharp custodial sentence will send a message to would-be offenders that such conduct is punishable and that the courts do not condone such behaviour," said Mr Vhitorini.

"Of all the professions, the accused person chose the health sector, thereby dicing with people's lives, putting their lives at risk." -- Herald Reporter.

