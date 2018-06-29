Zimbabwe: Blue Jets, Herentals U-20 Clash At Suri-Suri

Takudzwa Chitsiga — Runyararo Service Station Northern Region Division One top goal-scorer Yalif Cheya will be expecting to bid farewell to the championship with a goal when Herentals Under-20 clash with Airforce side Blue Jets at Suri-Suri this afternoon.

The 23-year old is part of the team that will travel to Mashonaland West province for a lunch hour clash.

He will be joining the Premiership during the upcoming window period.

Cheya is the leading goalscorer with seven goals in 15 outings and has impressed his senior team coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva who believes the player will add depth to his side.

Having spent only half season with the development side, after joining from New Life Academy at the start of the season, the player is happy with his progress.

"I am looking forward to wind off my Division One season on a high note and that is through scoring.

"I has respect for Blue Jets and I hope my instincts have given the coach some confidence.

"I hope to continue with my good form and make a name for myself. I also thank my teammates who have been supportive and have been giving me the encouragement.

"We have been drawing a lot of games and, after winning our last match, everyone wants to continue from there," said Cheya.

The striker will join several other players who Mutiwekuziva has lined up to sign this window period.

The coach has already recalled defensive midfielder Everson Feremba from Cranborne Bullets.

Northern Region Fixtures

Today

Blue Jets v Herentals U-20 (Suri-Suri).

Tomorrow

Cranborne Bullets v Mushowani Stars (Brigade), DZ Evangel v Banket United (Dzivarasekwa), Beta X1 v PAM United (Motor Action), Harare City Cubs v Chinhoyi Stars (Gwanzura), ZRP FC v Al Buraak (Morris Depot), Chegutu Pirates v Blue Swallows (Pfupajena).

Sunday

Ngezi Platinum U-19 v Karoi United (Pfupajena).