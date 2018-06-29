Zimbabwe: Explosives Smugglers Denied Bail

Thupeyo Muleya — Seven people, who were arrested last week while smuggling explosives into South Africa via Beitbridge Border Post, have been denied bail by a Musina magistrate.

The suspects, whose nationality was yet to be ascertained, were travelling from Zimbabwe to the neighbouring country when they were intercepted last Thursday.

Limpopo Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the gang had been remanded in custody to July 4.

"The suspects were arrested on June 21 during an operation that was conducted in Musina at Beitbridge Port of Entry by various units from South African Police Services.

"They were stopped as they were about to enter the country and searched, leading to the discovery of 50 fused caps and 10 blasting cartridges, which were confiscated," said Col Ngoepe.

He said the origins of the explosives were yet to be established. He said the explosives were used mainly in robberies of businesses and illegal mining activities among other criminal vices.

Col Ngoepe identified the suspects as Simelinkosi Jubane (36), Bhekusiye Mbata (38), Benjamin Ndlovu (36), Prosper Mhlongo (49), Zanele Moyo (35), Ralph Hlongwane (32) and Milton Ndlovu (31).

"The origin of these explosives is still being determined though it is believed that this might be part of a bigger syndicate that is targeting businesses where in some instances, safes are blown up by these explosives," he said.

Of late there has been a marked increase in cases of drugs and explosives smuggling between Zimbabwe and South Africa's border line.

Over 40 people have been arrested between 2015 and 2017 while smuggling similar contra-bands between the two countries.

In 2015 two women all from Bulawayo aged; 41 and 23 were fined R20 000 each for smuggling 180 detonators into the neighbouring country.