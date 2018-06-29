29 June 2018

Zimbabwe: Blast Victim Laid to Rest

By Leroy Dzenga

Vice President Kembo Mohadi's aide Cde Nelson Dube, who succumbed to injuries sustained during last week's White City Stadium blast and was declared a liberation war hero, was buried yesterday.

Cde Dube, who died on Monday at Mpilo Central Hospital, was buried at his farm in Featherstone, about 100 kilometres south of Harare.

Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation Ambassador Elphas Moyo said Cde Dube's death was a loss to the nation.

"Nelson showed his dedication to his work throughout his service," he said. "The numbers that are here are a testament of the man he was. We are proud of the work he did.

"We thank President Mnangagwa and zanu-pf for conferring our late officer with a liberation war hero status. We will continue to support Nelson's family, the relationship we had with his family will continue even after his unfortunate death."

Mashonaland East Provincial Minister David Musabayana condemned the circumstances which led to Cde Dube's death.

"Cde Dube's death was caused by an act of evil," he said. "President Mnangagwa is preaching unity and peace, but there were some who found it fit to perpetrate the act of terror. It is painful.

"The President is saying there should be unity before development. Let us heed his calls."

Mashonaland East traditional leader Chief Musarurwa also consoled the Dube family.

"We are deeply hurt with Dube's death," he said. "He was a dedicated farmer whose productivity at the farm was exemplary. Blood was spilt for us to get this land, we do not expect more blood to be spilt in independent Zimbabwe."

Cde Dube's eldest son, Simbarashe, said his father always encouraged them to work for the country.

"He was a teacher to us who always emphasised on the need to uphold patriotic values," he said. "His farm was his priority. He spent most of his time from work here at the farm. We are obviously hurt by the loss, but we have to remain brave and make him proud."

Cde Dube fought in the liberation struggle, where he survived the Chimoio bombing in 1978 which killed thousands of freedom fighters.

After independence, he joined the Zimbabwean National Army for four years before resigning in 1983.

He spent two years completing his high school which had been disrupted by the war.

In 1985, he joined the Central Intelligence Organisation which he served for 33 years, rising to the rank of Chief Security Aide.

Cde Dube was 57 at the time of his untimely death and is survived by his wife Emilia and three children.

