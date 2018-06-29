Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Empowers Liberian Youth

Lonestar Cell MTN has, over the last 3 weeks (June 1 - 21), celebrated its annual employee volunteerism campaign - 21 Days of Y'ello Care. This year's campaign included workshops and a career fair geared towards providing young people with key skills necessary for entry into the work place, as well as highlighting the impact ICT has on the future of work for young people.

In partnership with the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) and the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), the company hosted two workshops - "Employment Readiness" and "Preparing for an ICT Future" targeting young people in Monrovia and Kakata.

A total of 200 students learned how to search for the right job to match their skill level; update their CVs and write winning cover letters.

In addition, students were given tips on how to bring forth their best during interviews - including the right dress code, mannerisms and general questions to ask.

Students were also guided on developing careers in ICT - what to expect, what qualifications are needed and the importance of ICT in the telecommunications industry.

On June 21st the campaign climaxed with the MTN Y'ello Career Fair, which aimed to highlight and provide insight into what the world of work and employment will look like in a digital future.

The Career Fair was a first of its kind across the MTN Group of companies, with all 23 Operating Companies (OPCOs) hosting one each in their respective environments, making the MTN Career Fair the largest ever.

The event, held at the University of Liberia Fendell Campus, gave 150 students, across all disciplines, an opportunity to hear how Bridge International Academies is making waves in the Education sector with their innovative approach to education.

The guest speaker - Hon Maria Nagbe-Harrison, Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) - reminded the audience that technology changes daily and encouraged them to be flexible and adaptable as they prepare for the future.

Laureine Guilao, Deputy CEO & Head of Corporate Affairs, said, "21 Days of Y'ello Care is our way giving back. This year was particularly exciting because we focused on the empowerment of young people in the markets we serve.

Young people are our future and as the world becomes more digitalised we are committed to ensuring that we play our part in providing the necessary tools to prepare young people for a competitive digital future."

The Y'ello Career Day ended a successful three weeks of staff volunteerism in Monrovia and Kakata, with a mission to bridge the digital divide and upskill the future workforce, future employers and leaders in the regions where Lonestar Cell MTN has a presence.

About Lonestar Cell MTN's Y'ello Care program

With a focus on youth empowerment, Lonestar Cell MTN's Y'ello Care program and the company's other CSI initiatives aim to use technology to ensure that young people are afforded the opportunity to obtain the necessary skills, education and support to fully benefit from the opportunities that may exist in the sector but that are often out of their reach due to lack of access to information.

For three weeks (from 1 to 21 June 2018), Lonestar Cell MTN Y'ello Care project team partnered with academics, local government and industry leaders to provide insights and tools young people will need to forge their paths into a BRIGHTER future.