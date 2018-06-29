29 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ebonyi Gives 7-Day Ultimatum to Anambra to Restore Abakaliki Street in Awka

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki — Ebonyi State House of Assembly has given Anambra State government seven days ultimatum to restore the renamed Abakaliki street in Awka with immediate effect as failure to do so would mandate Ebonyi State government to rename all structures named after Anambra men and women or towns related to Anambrarians.

This was the resolution of the House after its Wednesday plenary, where they also resolved that Anambra State government must tender an apology to the people of Ebonyi State.

A street hitherto known as 'Abakaliki street' in Awka, was recently renamed 'Club street' by Anambra State government but the people of Ebonyi State were not happy with the development.

Speaking with journalists at the end of plenary, the chairman, House Committee on Information and member representing Ikwo South constituency, Hon. Chike Ogiji described the decision of Anambra government as "not only embarrassing but also a threat to the unity of Igbo nation."

He said it was "worrisome that government of Anambra State could rename a street named after Abakaliki which had existed for decades," stressing that such development was an "indication that Anambra government has no regard for the cordial relationship that had existed between the two states."

