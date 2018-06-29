Traders at Korogocho in Nairobi are counting losses after yet another fierce fire ripped through the open air market on Thursday night.

The flames reduced stalls and goods of unknown value to ashes.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the fire, whose cause was not immediately established, started at 11pm.

Witnesses said the inferno spread quickly, flattening the tin stalls and destroying stock.

The mysterious fire was contained an hour later through combined efforts of traders, residents, firefighters from the Nairobi county government and the Kenya Red Cross.

The blaze came barely a day after another fire disaster at Gikomba market left 15 people dead and about 70 others hospitalised with burn injuries.

Traders' wares estimated at millions of shillings were also destroyed when the 2.30am inferno tore down hundreds of stalls at the market.

The cause of the fire at Gikomba is also yet to be established.

A government multi-agency disaster management team started investigations on Thursday even as traders blamed it on arsonists.

No fatalities were reported during the fire incident at Korogocho, the Red Cross said.