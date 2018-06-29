29 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Another Night Fire Rips Through Korogocho Market in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Kahongeh

Traders at Korogocho in Nairobi are counting losses after yet another fierce fire ripped through the open air market on Thursday night.

The flames reduced stalls and goods of unknown value to ashes.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the fire, whose cause was not immediately established, started at 11pm.

Witnesses said the inferno spread quickly, flattening the tin stalls and destroying stock.

The mysterious fire was contained an hour later through combined efforts of traders, residents, firefighters from the Nairobi county government and the Kenya Red Cross.

The blaze came barely a day after another fire disaster at Gikomba market left 15 people dead and about 70 others hospitalised with burn injuries.

Traders' wares estimated at millions of shillings were also destroyed when the 2.30am inferno tore down hundreds of stalls at the market.

The cause of the fire at Gikomba is also yet to be established.

A government multi-agency disaster management team started investigations on Thursday even as traders blamed it on arsonists.

No fatalities were reported during the fire incident at Korogocho, the Red Cross said.

Kenya

Teachers to Get Pay Rise From July

More than 312,060 teachers are set for a pay rise next month as their employer -- the Teachers Service Commission (TSC)… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.