29 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Foil Cash-in-Transit Heist in Pretoria

in-transit heist has been foiled in the Gezina area in Pretoria thanks to tough security measures which police put in place.

The perpetrators, who travelled in cars and a light delivery van, fled when they realised that it was a "futile exercise due to tough security interventions", police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

He said in a statement that the incident happened at about 18:00 on Thursday.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole commended officers for their "rapid response".

"We will continue to saturate our streets with men and women in blue to ensure that criminals have no space to manoeuvre," he added.

Earlier in June, Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele introduced a stabilisation operation which entailed extraordinary measures after a spate of cash-in-transit robberies, Naidoo said.

The operation has resulted in the arrest of several suspects, including Number Two on the list of Top 20 cash-in-transit robbers, Naidoo added.

Cele said officers on the ground were ready to take on "criminals toe to toe".

"This is to ensure we put a permanent stop to this scourge of crimes that terrorises ordinary South Africans," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

