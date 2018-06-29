Ethiopia: Lessons of Resignation

Only figure counted officials resigned government posts due to reasons relating to the acute public grievance which led to unrest, though short-lived ones, in various parts of the country over the last three years including the most recent scuffles in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State.

Of course, it is a breakthrough compared to the trend, transferring wrong doers to other posts, which had got safe havens in this country over the years. But now is the time to blame self for failing to deliver up to public expectations. We have to learn the wisdom of looking into oneself to help others draw ample lessons from it.

But, resignation should not be predisposed to speculations and interpretations. Government officials that have to leave their posts due to limitations in fulfilling their duties must be clear and succinct in announcing their weakness/weaknesses; their reasons to the decision of resignation should be sound besides refraining from putting fig-leaf to shortcomings.

The public will not be told as the resignation is to leave government posts to young leaders. Explanations must not be decorated with misleading and emotively charged words and phrases. We have to nurture the culture of admitting mistakes in public.

Otherwise, it is not uncommon to see seasoned personalities serving senior government offices. It goes beyond reasonable doubt that senior personalities' wealth of experience increases government's efficiency. However, when officials tell us that they served the community for decades and now decided to relay authority to the next generation leaders does not appeal to senses. It has its own term as well--retirement.

Needless to say that nothing is hidden from the public eyes in this time and age in which, citizen journalism stands high shouldered more than the mainstream media. Thus, one transfers the blame of resignation does not shutter the public from the truth. It rather makes officials to lose additional point: As the saying goes: Honesty should be the best policy.

Officials have to speak in clear terms when they resign from their posts. Doing so has multiple purposes. In the first place, the public understands the cause of lame duck service provision, or whatever it is, without transferring the blame on other individual/individuals or institution/ institutions. It helps to protect the good reputation of those who are delivering well, in other words. Second, it signals governments' commitment in exercising accountability. More than anything else, incoming official/officials take ample lesson from it and spend their time and wit to meet public and institutional expectations.

At this juncture, the role of the media should not be overlooked when it comes to resignation. As has been noticed from previous resignations, the media presents itself only as a conduit for officials to explain "the reason" of their resignation--a complete U-turn to the disfavored system of echoing officials words without questioning. The media at least has to create opportunity to question officials and let the public understand the right causes of the resignation. Such ways are pertinent in imparting filmy reasons of the resignation.

In a nutshell, the recent practice of resignation shows governments commitment to accountability and good governance. It is a sign of a responsible leadership, to say the least but has to be complemented with ample and sensible justification.