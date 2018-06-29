Ethiopia: Lack of Maintenance Expert Hindering Inspection Process - Enterprise

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise said lack of experts to repair its inspection equipment is hindering its day to day quality product assessment services.

Gashaw Tesfaye Enterprise Deputy Directorate and Testing Laboratory Director said the Enterprise uses the most advanced technology laboratory test to perform or provide quantity inspections for all goods; but lack of maintenance experts to fix the inspection equipment is posing inconveniences.

The machine the Enterprise uses has been serving for the last thirty five years and faces repeated problems and requires timely maintenance.

To overcome the problem, maintenance expert training would be offered soon to contain cost incurred to experts coming from oversees.

The director who said the Enterprise has secured 12.9 million USD soft loans from the World Bank indicated that additional testing services would be rendered particularly to leather and textile industries.

These additional branches were opened to make its services accessible to other parts of the country and give further inspection services, he added.

Throughout the country the sector is expanding its services and now it has nine branches. Of which five are located at Hawasa, Dire Dawa, Dese, Bahir Dar and Mekele towns.

The Enterprise has six laboratory and testing machines, inclduing chemical, microbiology, mechanical and construction, textile and leather, electrical and radiation.