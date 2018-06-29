Ethiopia: Resignation As Path to Meet Emerging Demands

Shiferaw Shegute is the latest to resign as Chairperson of South People Democratic Movement, a week after Wolayita Zonal administrators at different capacities submitted letter of resignations. The last three months has seen many people at different capacities leaving posts in the form of resignation.

With numbers of political appointees relinquishing party arrangements and government offices, some comment that giving up posts at own will should take root for a better to pave the path to good governance and democracy which is a common trend in other countries.

In democratic countries resigning posts is common and government posts are short lived. Resignation is considered as democratic values in democratic government. This trend opens a window of opportunities for new and energetic leaders to emerge, says Dr. Yacob Hailemariam , International Legal Advisor.

In many cases, there are times that long serving officials and leaders have to leave for new and young people to take over their position. People do leave their position not just because they fail to handle their job but because they want to give others a chance to serve their country and take new course that fit the time and demand of the new generation. In fact that is why tenures and terms are limited.

But those who were forced to resign must be held accountable to the mistakes they made and the wrong deeds they committed not just to punish them but to send a message that new appointees should serve their nation professionally and efficiently, he adds. This paves a way for dynamic and intelligent leaders to take up government posts and prepare them for senior and key positions, according to him.

"Most politicians find it hard to leave their posts as they think their powers as away to win their bread not just to serve the public, and the recent resignation are only the beginning," says, Unity for Democracy and Justice party chairperson Tigistu Awelu, adding: "What we are observing is people leaving their political positions not just their government posts."

Leaving political posts and staying at public office is contradictory, he adds. Those who feel they should be part of a solution must also step down from public offices so that new ones with different attitude and wisdom to take over the positions, Tigestu argues.

According to him officials should not await parties' decision to stay in power. "Each and every one of us must take responsibility for what we do as politician and public representatives. Long serving officials should not only step down from the political arrangement of the party but also relinquish public power. Leaving one's post should not come as surprise it is part of a democracy and common practice in other countries."

It is to be recalled that since recently many officials have relinquished power including former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn whom most of them said would be part of the reform taking by the new leadership.

METEC and INSA heads had gave up office followed by many other leaders who were serving at different capacities of governmental organs. The country has also seen numbers of long serving officials retiring from different posts.

"The growing demand for more democracy and development begs for immediate action form the government. I think the growing trend in resignation is part of the government's effort to reform itself" Tigistu believes.

Chairman of Ethiopian Federal Democratic Unity Forum (MEDREK), Merera Gudina, also builds on what has been said. "It seems the country is beginning to take lesson from the democratic nations. It is part of the government's attempt to respond to the major challenges facing its administration which the party thinks would also help realize its ongoing efforts by absorbing new leaderships."

It is a step forwards that Ethiopian witness many people leaving their government and political posts at their won will, he recalls, stressing that reluctance to give power and stay too long in political positions is what led to severe civil wars and power struggle mostly in African countries.

But power reshuffle or the resignation of long serving officials is a path to new ideas and political thinking, says Mehari yohannes, Political Science and Strategic Studies Lecturer at Mekelle University.

Above all, it is promising that the power transfer undertaken by the country mainly at the military levels appear to be peaceful and democratic. The power transfer was executed without the slightest conflict of individual interests.

For a reform to be effective it is a must to have new individuals who can execute the government plan and various initiatives. This must continue to meet the emerging and dynamic demands of the public. However, officials who commit serious mistakes should also face justice so as to give lesson to incoming ones.