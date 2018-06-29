Ethiopia: Recent Call to Diaspora Likely to Attract Community - Association

ADDIS ABABA- Recent call made by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed to the Diaspora community would be successful as the political situation of the country is getting better, Diaspora Association told The Ethiopian Herald.

The Diaspora community's response to past repeated calls to invest here had not been satisfactory, Association Director Abreham Seyoum said.

The Diaspora community wants to see tangible change in the political and socio-economic spheres, he said, adding the current wind of change in the country is sure to lure as many members of the community as possible.

"Pointing out the annual Diaspora Day used to be marked annually-- held in 2015 and 2016--helped in bridging the community with the government until it came to termination which could be second reason in contributing to the low response."

According to him, few members of the community are engaging in manufacturing, real estate, farming and industry sector, he said. Compared to the potential of the community, the Diaspora investment in the country is insignificant, he added.

In addition, he said the community can bring new expertise, knowledge and experience here.

Despite low level of motivation to invest here, it supported the country by remitting currency amounting to 4.8 billion USD; well over the annual export earning which stands at three billion USD.

Estimations show that the Ethiopian Diaspora Community living in various countries reach over four million.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE