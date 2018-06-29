29 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: 3rd National Technology Transfer Workshop . Lemon Juice to Become Admixture for Concrete, Mortar Works

By Seid Mehammed

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Construction Project Management Institute launched yesterday 3rd National Technology Transfer workshop themed: 'Cost effective Technologies key to transform the Construction sector'.

Issues presented during the launching included research works on home-grown admixture , design and manufacturing of cantilever based column supported construction crane, development of nonstructural wall construction, blasting technology and its application, prefab concrete wall polystyrene panel technology, software application development for analysis.

The purpose of this discussion is meant to transfer new and cost effective technologies.

Gidey G/Medhin, a graduate from Mekele University Department of Civil Engineering, told The Ethiopian Herald that his and his teammate's project work revealed that lemon juice could be used as admixture for concrete and mortar works.

Admixture is one ingredient of concrete other than cement and water. Most admixtures are imported from foreign countries, he explained, adding its citric acid and sodium citrate which adds to fluidity. The pilot study was executed in Tigray Regional State, he added.

Fruit and vegetable production in Southern Nations Nationalities Peoples, Oromia, Amhara States as well as Dire Dawa, covers 346,300; 150,000; 270,000; and 1,000 hectare respectively.

