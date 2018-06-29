29 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Commission Urges HPR to Reveal Human Rights Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Seid Mehammed

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said it has timely investigated human right abuses in most of the prisons but the House of People's Representatives (HPR) failed to reveal the report to the public.

Demissew Benti, Ethiopian Human Rights Commission Information and Communication Directorate Director told The Ethiopian Herald on Tuesday that the Commission has been making independent investigations and come up with detailed report on the handling of prisoners in the country.

He added that the report submitted to the HPR in 2017 unmasked various tortures perpetrated on prisoners in different prison houses found in Zeway, Gonder, Bahar Dar and Showa Robit. The finding proved the use of torture on prisoners, he added.

He further urged the HPR to deliberate on the reports and make them public so that perpetrators could face justice.

Asked whether the Commission was told the reason for the delay, he said the response of the HPR was due to "priorities" it attached to other issues. "The resignation request of former House Speaker, Abadula Gemeda, was also another factor for the withholding of the report for it created pressures in the parliament."

He also added that other reports which have national significance are also still shelved and called on pertinent HPR bodies to make them open for discussion.

The Ethiopian Herald would come up with the HPR's pertinent body's response as soon as it obtains same regarding the issue. (see interview on society page.)

Ethiopia

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy to Meet Eritrean President Shortly

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed will meet Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki in the near future to discuss… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.