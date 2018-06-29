Ethiopia: Commission Urges HPR to Reveal Human Rights Report

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said it has timely investigated human right abuses in most of the prisons but the House of People's Representatives (HPR) failed to reveal the report to the public.

Demissew Benti, Ethiopian Human Rights Commission Information and Communication Directorate Director told The Ethiopian Herald on Tuesday that the Commission has been making independent investigations and come up with detailed report on the handling of prisoners in the country.

He added that the report submitted to the HPR in 2017 unmasked various tortures perpetrated on prisoners in different prison houses found in Zeway, Gonder, Bahar Dar and Showa Robit. The finding proved the use of torture on prisoners, he added.

He further urged the HPR to deliberate on the reports and make them public so that perpetrators could face justice.

Asked whether the Commission was told the reason for the delay, he said the response of the HPR was due to "priorities" it attached to other issues. "The resignation request of former House Speaker, Abadula Gemeda, was also another factor for the withholding of the report for it created pressures in the parliament."

He also added that other reports which have national significance are also still shelved and called on pertinent HPR bodies to make them open for discussion.

