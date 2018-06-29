29 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Prime Minister Dr. Abiy to Meet Eritrean President Shortly

By Desta Gebrehiwot

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed will meet Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki in the near future to discuss ways of further normalizing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Eritrean delegation conferred with the premier before leaving for Asmara yesterday.

The visit by the top Eritrean delegation marks a new era of cooperation, paving the way to a bright future, on the basis of mutual cooperation. Both countries also agreed to reopen embassies and redeploy diplomatic corps in each other's soil, said Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu who attended the meeting and held talks earlier with the delegation.

The members of delegation have thoroughly discussed ways of improving bilateral ties with the Foreign Minister. This flickers a ray of hope on the lives of the peoples of the two countries, added Workneh.

The Premier also commended Isaias' decision of responding to peace call of Ethiopia in short time while sending official letter to the President. Previous attempts to reestablish normalization had failed. But these days, there has been immediate progress following EPRDF 's decision to normalize peace with Eritrea which was met by the swift response from the Asmara's side, according to Dr. Workneh The delegation left Addis Ababa after three days of historic visit.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

