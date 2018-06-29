Civil society organisation activists are up in arms demanding that the government should negotiate with Pretoria to remove a travel requirement that demands every traveller to South Africa must show R3000 at borders to immigration authorities.

CSO activist Robert Mkwezalamba said this at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe where thousands of people gathered to receive the remains of business woman Flora Chathyola Sinsamale who was slain at Beit Bridge border post in South Africa.

Mkwezalamba said the R3000 was the motivation behind the killing.

"It is Malawi which told South Africa to put such a requirement. Other countries in the region do not have such a requirement. This requirement should be removed because it is the recipe for such attacks by thieves," he said.

Mkwezalamba also said Malawians are given a 30 day visa to stay in South Africa when other nationalities in the region are given a 90 day visa.

The body of Flora will be buried at Biwi cemetery on Friday.