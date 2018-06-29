Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) have jointly announced a one-week delay in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two parties.

The agreement, which covers the next four-year period, will be signed off by July 6.

The MOU18 agreement replaces the interim agreement that was put in place in April this year.

"Negotiations have taken place in a positive and constructive spirit," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"But it is important that the drafting process is very thorough as it covers virtually every aspect of professional cricket for both men and women over the next four years, involving not just CSA and SACA, but the franchises and provinces as well."

Tony Irish, SACA Chief Executive, commented: "A lot of progress has been made since CSA and SACA signed an Interim Agreement at the end of April and we have consensus on virtually all of the key aspects. We are now in the drafting process and have set ourselves a revised joint target of July 6 to complete that and sign the agreements."

The MOU involves three separate comprehensive agreements being: a Main Agreement , regulating player contract and related issues; a Commercial Rights Agreement , regulating the use of player commercial rights, and a Recognition Agreement , regulating the ongoing relationship between CSA and SACA.

