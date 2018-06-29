29 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Another Delay in CSA, SACA Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) have jointly announced a one-week delay in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two parties.

The agreement, which covers the next four-year period, will be signed off by July 6.

The MOU18 agreement replaces the interim agreement that was put in place in April this year.

"Negotiations have taken place in a positive and constructive spirit," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"But it is important that the drafting process is very thorough as it covers virtually every aspect of professional cricket for both men and women over the next four years, involving not just CSA and SACA, but the franchises and provinces as well."

Tony Irish, SACA Chief Executive, commented: "A lot of progress has been made since CSA and SACA signed an Interim Agreement at the end of April and we have consensus on virtually all of the key aspects. We are now in the drafting process and have set ourselves a revised joint target of July 6 to complete that and sign the agreements."

The MOU involves three separate comprehensive agreements being: a Main Agreement , regulating player contract and related issues; a Commercial Rights Agreement , regulating the use of player commercial rights, and a Recognition Agreement , regulating the ongoing relationship between CSA and SACA.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Police Foil Cash-in-Transit Heist in Pretoria

in-transit heist has been foiled in the Gezina area in Pretoria thanks to tough security measures which police put in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.