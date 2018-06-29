South Africa: Western Cape to Host Festival of Women's Football

The fourth Sasol League provincial roadshow will take place at the Santos Football Academy this weekend. The roadshow will encompass a full round of Western Cape Sasol League fixtures pitting the province's best women's football teams against each other in a festival of football. The roadshow will also see Desiree Ellis, head coach of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, in attendance, working with local coaches on scouting techniques with the aim of spotting local talent in order to broaden the selection pool for the national team.

"We have visited three provinces so far where I was impressed with the standard of play on display. I hope that the Western Cape Sasol League roadshow will offer a similar level of talent," said Ellis.

"The Sasol League roadshows are immensely valuable in giving myself the opportunity to not only view talent around the country, but to also work with local coaches to ensure local talent is constantly given the opportunity to shine. I cannot wait to see the talent that will be showcased this weekend".

On the day, all sixteen Western Cape Sasol League sides will be in action, with eight games taking place. The teams to watch out for are Cape Town Roses FC who have won a couple of Sasol League national championships, and UWC Ladies FC whose players went to Botswana for the USSA and CUCSA.

Nozipho Mbatha, Sasol Group Brand Marketing Manager, added, "The Sasol League Roadshows are an initiative designed to shine a spotlight on women's football across the country. Women's football is growing from strength to strength and we are excited to show South Africa what the Sasol League has to offer through these roadshows. After immensely successful games in the three provinces so far, we hope that fans come out in their numbers to lend their support and cheer on the local teams."

The Western Cape Sasol League Roadshow will take place at the Santos Football Academy, on Saturday, 30 June 2018 with the first fixture at 10h00.

Entrance is free, so come and enjoy a day of top football.

For more details, follow @SasolLeague on Twitter or Facebook.