South Africa: Ntseki Announces U17 Preliminary Squad for Cosafa

Head coach of the South African U17 Men's National Team (Amajimbos), Molefi Ntseki, has announced a squad of 32 players for the upcoming 2018 COSAFA U17 Championship, which will take place in Mauritius from 19 - 29 July.

Ntseki is expected to trim his squad to 20 players for the tournament, by 9 July. He has included only one overseas-based player - midfielder Boipelo Mashego who is on the books of Unterhatching in Germany.

The South Africans will assemble for camp on Tuesday, 3 July and are expected to leave for Mauritius on Sunday, 15 July.

Amajimbos have been drawn in Group B alongside Lesotho, Mozambique and defending champions Zambia.

South Africa finished second and fourth in the competition in Mauritius in the last two years - but will now need to take it a notch up as the winner of the tournament this year will qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania, which doubles up as a FIFA U17 Men's World Cup qualifier.

South Africa will open their account with a clash against Lesotho on Friday, 20 July at 13h30, and a fixture against Mozambique will follow this two days later (Sunday, 22 July) at 10h00 - and both matches will be played at the Auguste Vollaire Stadium in Flacq.

For the final group stages, Amajimbos will travel to the capital Port Louis to play Zambia on Tuesday, 24 July at the St Francois Xavier Stadium at 13h00.

In Group A, hosts Mauritius are with Botswana, 2016 champions Namibia and Seychelles, while Group C consists of Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi and Swaziland.

This year the tournament has been expanded to a record 12 teams, up from eight from the previous two editions.

PRELIMINARY AMAJIMBOS SQUAD FOR COSAFA CUP

GOALKEEPERS:

1. CONSTI CHRISTODOULOU MARITZBURG UNITED KZN

2. THABANG MAEMA SCHOOL SPORTS GAUTENG

3. LEBOGANG NTHENE LOUIS BOTHA FREE STAGE

4. BONTLE MOLEFE KAIZER CHIEFS GAUTENG

DEFENDERS:

5. BHONGO LAWANA SUPERSPORT UNITED GAUTENG

6. SPHIWE NKABINDE STARS OF AFRICA GAUTENG

7. BONGOLWETHU SIYASI AJAX CAPE TOWN CAPE TOWN

8. LEORANDO ROOI SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE GAUTENG

9. KIERON JACKS SUPERSPORT UNITED GAUTENG

10. NELSON RALENKOANE NAVALSIG HIGH FREE STATE

11. ATHENKOSI MCABA BIDVEST WITS GAUTENG

12. BHEKI CELE ORLANDO PIRATES GAUTENG

13. BARRY SITHOLE SUPERSPORT UNITED LIMPOPO

MIDFIELDERS:

14. VUSIMUZI PLAMANA FISH HOEK AFC CAPE TOWN

15. STORM JONAS BIDVEST WITS GAUTENG

16. THATO MATLI MAMELODI SUNDOWNS GAUTENG

17. SIYANDA NYANGA UNIVERSITY OF JHB GAUTENG

18. THABANI GUMEDE ORLANDO GUMEDE GAUTENG

19. DANTE BROWN AJAX CAPE TOWN CAPE TOWN

20. MOHAMMED SHAHABODIEN STARS OF AFRICA GAUTENG

21. AZOLA TSHOBENI ORLANDO PIRATES GAUTENG

22. BOIPELO MASHEGO UNTERHATCHING GERMANY

23. THANDO BUTHELEZI MAMELODI SUNDOWNS GAUTENG

24. LUNGELO MAKAMBI ORLANDO PIRATES GAUTENG

25. JEAN PIERRE AJAX CAPE TOWN CAPE TOWN

26. KATLEGO TSOTETSI SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE GAUTENG

27. JAMES MCFARLANE KAIZER CHIEFS GAUTENG

STRIKERS:

28. JEROME KARELSE ORION HIGH SCHOOL NORTHERN CAPE

29. MOTLHALOSI NARE ALEX ACES GAUTENG

30. BOITUMELO RADIOPANE SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE GAUTENG

31. OLEFILE RAMATLO MEADOWLANDS ACADEMY GAUTENG

32. MTHOKOZISI BALAKASI KAIZER CHIEFS GAUTENG