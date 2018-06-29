Blessings Chidakwa — Three members of the ruling Zanu-PF party from Kadoma who penned a dancehall song for President Mnangagwa following a bomb explosion at White City Stadium in Bulawayo are shooting a video set for release soon.

The video follows the song which became an instant hit and went viral on social media soon after its release on Sunday.

In an interview one of the artistes, Mashonaland West province youth wing member Cde Gift Masikini said the video will feature a number of party cadres.

"The song was well received by people across the country and beyond. We have then decided to shoot a video that will cement our message of unity while discouraging any forms of violence," he said.

"Among the people that are featuring include provincial youth chairperson Cde Vengai Musengi and his colleagues including the Kadoma district leadership as well as other local party youths."

Cde Maskini said plans were also plans to incorporate the President into the video.

"At first we wanted to include our President, but because of his busy schedule we then decided to proceed without him."

He said the video would be uploaded on all social media platforms.

Cde Maskini aka "Skinner" features on the track titled "Unity" together with Zanu-PF Kadoma Central legislator Cde Fani Phiri's son, Norman, and Kadoma-based artiste-cum-producer Naison Mandizvidza "Nai Zee".

The song encourages President Mnangagwa to remain resolute and not to be distracted following the attacks in Bulawayo. It also calls on Zimbabweans to desist from any forms of violence as it affects the prevailing peace and tranquillity in the country.

President Mnangagwa has been a victim of numerous assassination attempts made over the past five years, after also having been food-poisoned in Gwanda in August last year while he was still Vice President.

Two people have since died from injuries sustained in the explosion.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet minister and Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, VP Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Cde Marry Chiwenga, and national political commissar Lieutenant-General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje (Rtd) were among the injured.