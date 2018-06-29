Kenya/Zimbabwe: Simbas Name Squad to Face Zimbabwe

Kenya Simbas Thursday named their squad to face Zimbabwe's Sables in their Africa Rugby Gold Cup cum 2018 World Cup qualifier on Saturday at Rugby Football Union of East Africa grounds in Nairobi.

The Simbas have made three starting changes to the side that narrowly beat Morocco 28-24 away in their opening qualifier. In comes lock Malcolm Onsando, openside flank Elkeans Musonye and fly half Isaac Adimo, who returns to the starting line-up after missing out on the tour to north Africa.

Musonye replaces Philip Ikambili, who suffered a concussion, last weekend while Adimo comes into a reshuffled backline that sees Darwin Mukidza moved back to his familiar fullback position.

SQUAD

Kenya Simbas XV: 15. Biko Adema (Nondescripts), 14. Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), 13. Peter Kilonzo (KCB), 12. Darwin Mukidza (KCB, vice-captain), 11. Edmund Anya (Strathmore Leos), 10. Isaac Adimo (Kenya Harlequin), 9. Samson Onsomu( Impala Saracens), 1. Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), 2. Colman Were (Kabras Sugar), 3. Joseph Oder (Kabras Sugar), 4. Andrew Chogo (Kabras Sugar), 5. Malcolm Onsando (Kenya Harlequin), 6. George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), 7. Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos), 8. Davis Chenge (KCB, captain)