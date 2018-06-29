28 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aisha Advocates Good Education for Special-Needs Children

By Judd Leonard

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for support and programmes that will impact children with special needs.

At a training for teachers, health workers and cargivers of children with special needs in Abuja, Buhari called on relevant agencies to reflect special needs in the programmes they create.

The training was organised by her Aisha Buhari Foundation, in collaboration with the nongovernmental group NIKA, to expose teachers of children with special needs to new methods and technologies to ensure children with special needs are not denied quality education.

Buhari, who was represented by her special adviser, Dr. Hajo Sani, said the foundation was open to partner with interested organisations to ensure every child, regardless of need, has access to quality education.

In a presentation, Dr. Shola Faniran, a consultant in general and developmental paediatrics at the Children's Medical Centre, explained educating children was possible irrespective of a child's special difficulty.

She advised parents to shun behaviours that could lead to giving birth with children with disabilities

