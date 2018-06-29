Nigeria: Court Clears Former Air Force Director of Fraud Charges

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has discharged a former director of administration in the Nigeria Air Force, Alkali Mamu.

Mr Mamu was charged in June 2016 for allegedly receiving gratification while on duty.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, he received $300, 000 and another N5.9 million for the purchase of vehicles from a member of Procurement and Planning Committee of Ministry of Defence.

He was also alleged to have received two vehicles, namely an Expedition SUV and a Jaguar XF Saloon, valued at N15 million and N12 million, respectively, from a company Societe D' Equipment Internationaux Nigeria Ltd., a contractor with the Nigerian Air Force.

Delivering the judgement on Friday, Justice Garba Salisu said the prosecution failed to comply with constitutional provisions for obtaining statements from a witness.

The judge also said the prosecution witness confirmed in court that the commission knew the location of a key witness, but failed to bring the witness to court.

He said the prosecution failed to prove its case against the defendant and consequently discharged him of the four-count charge.