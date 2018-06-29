South Africa: Tackling Racism Doesn't Require Racial Profiling

analysis

South Africa has experienced deteriorating levels of race relations to alarming proportions. Sociologists tell us that it is not unusual in times of such intense social turmoil for ethnic minority groups to be singled out, and homogenised into a single bloc of unitary thoughts, prejudices and intentions.

Our desire is not to respond one by one to Dali Mpofu and the EFF's lengthy arguments about the EFF's claim that the majority of Indians may be grouped as racist - clearly, our positions are too far apart for there to be much realistic chance of constructive debate or understanding. Rather, we feel it appropriate to point out the resultant effects of such thinking on societies, however well-intentioned or "frank" they may be believed to be by their speakers.

There's a well-known metaphor employed by the Parsi community about how they had moderated their behaviour over several hundred years of their existence. The Parsis originated in modern-day Persia, and over centuries this small and tight-knit band would know only persecution and the pain of exile. In response, the community developed a description which they would use to show...