29 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Tackling Racism Doesn't Require Racial Profiling

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Devi Moodley-Rajab and Kalim Rajab

South Africa has experienced deteriorating levels of race relations to alarming proportions. Sociologists tell us that it is not unusual in times of such intense social turmoil for ethnic minority groups to be singled out, and homogenised into a single bloc of unitary thoughts, prejudices and intentions.

Our desire is not to respond one by one to Dali Mpofu and the EFF's lengthy arguments about the EFF's claim that the majority of Indians may be grouped as racist - clearly, our positions are too far apart for there to be much realistic chance of constructive debate or understanding. Rather, we feel it appropriate to point out the resultant effects of such thinking on societies, however well-intentioned or "frank" they may be believed to be by their speakers.

There's a well-known metaphor employed by the Parsi community about how they had moderated their behaviour over several hundred years of their existence. The Parsis originated in modern-day Persia, and over centuries this small and tight-knit band would know only persecution and the pain of exile. In response, the community developed a description which they would use to show...

South Africa

Police Foil Cash-in-Transit Heist in Pretoria

in-transit heist has been foiled in the Gezina area in Pretoria thanks to tough security measures which police put in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.