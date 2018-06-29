28 June 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Tunisair Braces for Record Number of Travellers in Summer Season (CEO)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — A record number of over four million travellers is expected this summer, said Tunisair CEO Elyes Mnakbi. There will also be an increase in turnover, he said.

He Thursday said, on the fringes of a conference in Tunis on the role of transparency in improving the profitability of the transport sector, figures will exceed those of 2008, a reference year for the national carrier.

"The season will be exceptional in view of the coming home of Tunisian expatriates concurrently with the pilgrimage season and the transport of the national soccer team fans to Russia (12 flights)," he further said.

The airline will have the biggest share of tourist transport given its fares. The company, though, suffered financial losses in its endeavours to support tourism and the national economy, the CEO said.

Tunisair is also facing such challenges as the lack of planes, with a fleet of 28 including 4 grounded aircraft. Two A340 were leased to secure the transport of pilgrims and three others for the return of Tunisian expatriates and charter flights for tourists.

Mnakbi said the cmpany gave up its programme to acquire new aircraft and will rather opt for leasing, given its financial situation.

There will be long-term aircraft leases (12 years) provided planes are purchased by Tunisair at the end of the lease term.

Tunisia

Tunisia Saves Face

The Carthage Eagles went in to this game knowing there is nothing to play for but pride. That late goal against England… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.