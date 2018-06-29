Namibia: Suburbs, Kudus in Crucial Showdown

WESTERN Suburbs host Kudus on Saturday in a must-win encounter for both teams as they battle it out for a place in the semifinals of the Rugby Premier League.

Heading into the penultimate round of league matches, fourth-placed Suburbs lead Kudus by three points and a victory at Suburbs Park will put them in the driving seat for a play-off spot. If Kudus win, however, they will replace Suburbs in fourth spot, and will have the advantage going into the last round of matches on 21 July.

Then, Kudus will have the easier prospect, hosting bottom-of-the-log Reho Falcon in Walvis Bay, while Suburbs will have a tough away match against Rehoboth, with the result that Suburbs will want to ease their passage with a win tomorrow.

Coach Shaun Kaizemi said the stakes were very high.

"It's a do or die match, because both teams want to make the playoffs and we are expecting a big onslaught from Kudus. They will be highly motivated after beating Wanderers last weekend, and they are taking the match very seriously - I heard they are already arriving in Windhoek on Friday," he said.

Kaizemi, however, is confident in his team, saying they had prepared well this week.

"We were a bit rusty against Falcons last weekend, but we worked hard on our scrums and line-outs and on ironing out our mistakes, so we will be ready for Kudus," he said.

"Both clubs will be aiming for wins in their final matches (against Rehoboth and Reho Falcon) so it will be crucial to win tomorrow's match," he added.

Suburbs will be without scrum half Eugene Jantjies and centre Darryl de la Harpe, who are in the national team that is playing Morocco in Casablanca tomorrow, while wings Gino Wilson and Collins Omalu are unavailable due to injury.

But they will still be able to field a strong side, which will include the likes of scrum half JC Winckler and wings Nikin Cloete and Russell van Wyk, who have all played for the Welwitschias this season.

They have a strong and mobile pack of forwards with players like James Kisting, Uno Katjioungua and Fidel Micolleney, and a pacey backline which includes the experienced fly half Justin Ellis, wing-back Japhet Tjindo and centre Ricardo Swartz.

Kudus have had a great season, while they have also proved to be very good travellers.

For the first time, they beat Wanderers twice in a season (home and away), while they also beat United away, and they will fancy their chances of causing another upset at Suburbs Park.

They will be without their national fullback Chrysander Botha who is on national duty in Morocco, but otherwise they have a strong and settled squad to choose from.

Amongst the backs, the experience and kicking expertise of fullback Aurelio Plato will play a big role, while other exciting players include wing Carlton Stevens, centres Lloyd Jacobs and Allister Miller, and scrum half Keeane Wellmann.

Amongst the forwards, experienced campaigners like Chris Klassen, Grant Nash, Ngume Nghaiko, Virgil Bampton and Anthony Jevu will provide a tough challenge for Suburbs.

In their first round match in Walvis Bay, Suburbs won a close encounter 18-9 and another humdinger can be expected on Saturday.