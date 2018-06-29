28 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Agency Issues Early Warning of Impending Drought

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faith Nyamai

The National Drought Management Authority has issued an early warning of an impending drought.

It says citizens should store food and farm produce carefully to last through the upcoming dry spell.

This follows heavy rains witnessed in the country from March to May.

PASTPRAL AREAS

The rains were preceded by prolonged drought that affected many counties, especially in pastoral areas, leading to death of livestock and scarcity of food.

In a June report sent to media houses, the authority says the seasonal rainfall boosted crop and livestock production in most counties.

In arid and semi-arid areas, drought indicators show enhanced rainfall that was fairly distributed both in time and space.

Counties such as Kwale, Kilifi, Makueni, Marsabit, Garissa, Baringo and Turkana had rainfall in excess of 110 per cent of the long term mean for May.

Short-lived and intense rainfall significantly boosted crop production, but caused flash floods in counties such as Baringo, Marsabit, Turkana and Makueni.

Water sources in Marsabit were fully recharged, while most pans and dams in Narok had above normal water levels.

The report also indicates that in marginal agricultural counties, the crops are in fairly good condition. Harvesting of beans, pigeon peas, cow peas and green grams has started.

"In pastoral counties, the condition of livestock has improved significantly as a result of availability of forage and water, leading to increased milk availability and household income," says the report.

The seasonal rainfall also resulted in high vegetation, with arid and semi-arid counties recording "greenness values that are within normal to above normal ranges".

Milk production has risen by five per cent in Marsabit while crop production has increased.

Kenya

Lake Turkana Put on World Heritage Danger List

A Unesco panel on Thursday added Lake Turkana, a conservation hotspot in Kenya and a candidate site for the birthplace… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.