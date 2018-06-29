Kenya: Man Kills Three-Year-Old Niece, Brutally Attacks His Mother

Residents of Kieni in Ol Kalou constituency, Nyandarua County, are reeling in shock after man killed his three-year-old niece and attacked his mother, leaving her for the dead.

The suspect, Joel Gachau, later tried to kill himself by slitting his neck.

Confirming the incident, area Chief Benson Mathenge said Ms Pelishiba Wambui has been referred to Nakuru Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

HUMBLE

"She is in a coma and with serious injuries. He attacked them with a panga. The minor, Njoki Wambui, was pronounced dead on arrival at JM Hospital," said the chief.

Neighbours described Joel Gachau as a polite, humble and a social young man.

The suspect's father, Stanley Kamau, said his son arrived home from Nairobi four days ago and repeatedly told his wife he was going to commit murder.

DISTURBED

"He went to Nairobi a few months ago where he did construction jobs. On arrival, he appeared mentally disturbed and repeatedly told his wife that he had been sent to kill someone. His wife informed me about it and I advised her to take the best care of herself and their child," said Mr Kamau.

Mr Kamau said tried to talk to his son but he ignored him.

Mr Kamau suspects his son might have started taking drugs or joined a cult.

REMORSEFUL

"I am lucky to be alive. As he slashed his mother and my granddaughter, he repeatedly said that he also wanted me dead. The utterances he kept repeating to his wife and his behaviour make me believe he either joined a bloodthirsty cult in Nairobi or he was high on drugs," said Mr Kamau.

At Ol Kalou Police Station, the suspect did not appear remorseful, smiling anytime he was asked his name.

He had a deep cut on the neck where he slit himself with a knife and was still bleeding.

Police officers led by OCS Mark Masinde later took him for treatment at JM Memorial hospital.