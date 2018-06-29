29 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anderson Starts Wimbledon Against Qualifier

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa's Kevin Anderson will start his 2018 Wimbledon campaign against Slovakian qualifier Norbert Gombos .

Anderson, the eighth seed, has never faced the 186th-ranked Gombos in matches on the ATP World Tour.

The draw was made on Friday ahead of the year's third Grand Slam which starts on Monday.

Anderson could face American 11th seed Sam Querrey in the fourth round and defending champion and top seed Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

Querrey had defeated Anderson at the same stage of last year's Wimbledon when he prevailed in a tough five-set encounter.

Anderson is yet to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Grahamstown to be Renamed After Xhosa Warrior

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has published a government gazette stating that Grahamstown in the Eastern… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.