South Africa: Anderson Starts Wimbledon Against Qualifier

South Africa's Kevin Anderson will start his 2018 Wimbledon campaign against Slovakian qualifier Norbert Gombos .

Anderson, the eighth seed, has never faced the 186th-ranked Gombos in matches on the ATP World Tour.

The draw was made on Friday ahead of the year's third Grand Slam which starts on Monday.

Anderson could face American 11th seed Sam Querrey in the fourth round and defending champion and top seed Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

Querrey had defeated Anderson at the same stage of last year's Wimbledon when he prevailed in a tough five-set encounter.

Anderson is yet to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

Source: Sport24