29 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Top Cop Denied Bail in Attempted Murder Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tendai Rupapa — A police officer, who is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly scalding his wife with water following a misunderstanding over meat, has been denied bail.

Simbarashe Sibanda, who is stationed at Borrowdale Police Station, Harare, was advised to approach the High Court for bail issues.

This was after he unsuccessfully challenged his placement on remand.

When Sibanda was brought to court, he was being charged with "physical abuse" in contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, but when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Wednesday, the State had altered his charge to attempted murder.

Through his lawyer Mr Madotsa, Sibanda then made an application challenging his placement on remand.

Mr Madotsa argued that placing his client on remand on a charge he was not aware of was a violation of his Constitutional rights.

He added that Sibanda was detained in respect of charges of physical abuse according to his warned and cautioned statement, before the State changed the charge without informing or warning or cautioning him.

In response, prosecutor Miss Ropafadzo Botch opposed the application and told the court that they altered the charge after seeing the degree of the burns the complainant sustained.

The court ruled in favour of the State and dismissed Sibanda's application, whose wife is also a police officer.

Mrs Mugwagwa said since the circumstances leading to the offence were not changed, there was no reason to remove Sibanda from remand.

He was remanded to July 10.

Miss Botch alleged that on June 8 at around 5pm, Sibanda went home and realised that his wife had not prepared supper.

The court heard that only a pot with boiling water was on the stove and this did not go down well with Sibanda who then confronted his wife.

It is alleged that the complainant told her husband that there was no relish to prepare supper.

A misunderstanding ensued between the two and Sibanda reached for the boiling water and scalded his wife all over the body, it is alleged.

She sustained severe burns and was admitted in hospital for 11 days.

Zimbabwe

War Vets Demand to Be in Charge of Mnangagwa's Security

War veterans should be drafted into President Emmerson Mnangagwa's security team, Zimbabwe National Liberation War… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.