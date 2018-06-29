Somalia: Soldier Shot Dead in Mogadishu

A member of Somali national army [SNA] was reportedly killed in Mogadishu, the Somali capital by suspected Al-Shabaab assailants on Wednesday noon, witnesses said. The shooting took place near Sinay junction in the capital's Yaqshiid district after pistol-wielding men who executed the soldier and seized his AK-47 gun before fleeing the scene.
Somali security forces cordoned off the crime area and launched an investigation into the incident, which was the latest in series of attacks in the city. No arrest has been reported. Al-Shabaab has intensified attacks in Mogadishu in an attempt to oust the Western-backed Somali Federal Government which was protected by 22,000-strong AU peacekeepers.