28 June 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Rwanda: APR Seal Record 17th Rwanda League Title

APR annexed the 2017/18 Rwanda Premier League title thanks to a 2-0 victory over Espoir on the final day of the season on Wednesday (27 June 2018) at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Defender Aimable Nsabimana opened the scores on 12 minutes before Muhadjir Hakizimana sealed victory with the second on 51 minutes as the Army side cruised to a record 17th league crown.

APR went into the final day battling for the title with regional rivals, AS Kigali. Three points separated the two sides with APR on 63 points and AS Kigali on 60 points. With AS Kigali settling for a 1-1 draw away to Musanze, APR claimed the championship with 66 points, five more than AS Kigali. The Army side's point haul consist of 19 wins, nine draws and two defeats, scoring 51 goals and conceding 15 goals in 30 games.

Last year's league champions, Rayon finished third on 52 points with Etincelles completing the top four with 51 points.

"It wasn't an easy league but we managed to get vital goals in the final game which gave us the title, it is three points we wanted and we got them," elated APR midfielder Jean Claude Iranzi said after match.

Burundian-import, Jean Claude Ndarusanze, who plays for AS Kigali ended the season as top scorer with 15 goals.

Gicumbi and Miroplast who finished in the bottom two of the 16-club league are relegated to the second-tier.

Meanwhile, APR are expected to travel for Dar es Salaam for the regional CECAFA Club championship scheduled for 29 June 2018 to 13 July 2018 in Tanzania.

