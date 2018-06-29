Rwanda: MTN Volunteers Empower Civilians Enduring Strife

Kigali — MTN staff operating in trying conditions rose to the challenge to make a difference to people's lives at the just-ended 21 Days of Y'ello Care, the company's annual employee volunteerism programme.

Staff at some countries beset by civil strife joined their colleagues from around the world in commemorating the initiative.

MTN Syria held Ramadhan Iftar for more than 300 orphans in Damascus, while MTNers in Afghanistan worked together to launch a capacity building centre.

In Sudan employees provided support to low income families by providing small urban farming units to be used as food sources and a means for generating income.

Employees from 20 countries across the MTN footprint took part in various activities to impact the lives of the communities around them.

The highlight of this year's programme however, was the Global Y'ello Career Day held across 19 of MTN's operating companies. The Career Day was the perfect way to end a successful 21 days of employee volunteerism, with the company joining forces with public and private sector entities to prepare young people for the future of work, by sharing insights into the digital future.

Reflecting on the Career Day, Miranda Davids, MTN Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Manager said: "The idea of the Global Career Day was born out of our desire to support governments and other stakeholders to reduce the digital skills gap among the youth in our markets, so that they can take advantage of the opportunities presented by new technology."

She also lauded the efforts of all MTN employees who contributed to the success of this year's edition of Y'ello Care, adding that it serves to strengthen the company's community development efforts, particularly those aimed at uplifting the youth, who often feel marginalised and excluded from the digital economy.

During the 21 days, MTN staff in Rwanda also conducted an education programme focused on Youth Empowerment through ICT.

In collaboration with Ministry of ICT, Ministry of Local Government and Rwanda Online, MTN provided ICT training to 1 000 unemployed youth in eight districts using a mobile digital bus.

They were able to digitalize eight model villages, donated 40 computers connecting 23 856 Rwandans in rural areas, and provided 8 megabytes for 3 months in partnership with Rwanda Online.

MTN Rwanda also focused on the Government's priority of providing clean water to communities. Staff came together to set up water tanks in eight rural schools to provide clean water, directly impacting and changing lives of 12 300 pupils and 240 teachers.