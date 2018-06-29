Somalia: Jubbaland Readies an Anti-Al-Shabaab Push, Says Minister

Jubbaland administration in southern Somalia announced it has mobilized hundreds of troops for fresh offensives against the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militants. Jubbaland security minister Abdirashid Janan said the new offensive is aimed at liberating areas remaining under the control of Al-Shabaab, mainly Gedo and Jubba regions.

Janan added that the operation will be unleashed in the coming weeks with the support of Somali and Africa Union forces in the region. The Kenya-backed Jubbaland has previously announced similar operations to take back springboards from what has been beleaguered militant group. Al-Shabaab maintains to hold the whole Middle Jubba region and other large swathes of ground in Lower Jubba and Gedo provinces in southwest of Somalia.