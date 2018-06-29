Somalia: Somali Senate Speaker Invites His Kenyan Counterpart to Mogadishu

The speaker of Somali senate Abdi Hashi Abdullahi held talks with his Kenyan counterpart Kennedy Lusaka in Nairobi on Wednesday. Sources said both sides discussed n a range of issues, including the cooperation between the two Senates.

During the talks, Abdullahi has invited his Kenyan counterpart to pay a visit to Mogadishu, to enhance the relations between the two house. For his part, Lusaka has assured the visiting Somali senate speaker of Kenya's commitment to help the Horn of Africa stand again on its feet following decades-long conflict.

Kenya is among the troop-contributing countries to African Union mission in Somalia, known as AMISOM which is protecting the federal government from Al shabaab.