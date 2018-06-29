South Africa: IFP Calls for Lifestyle Audits to Sassa Employees and Service Providers

press release

The IFP would like to propose to SASSA and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development to consider conducting life-style audits to all its employees and service providers including the doctors. They should be forced to disclose their conflict of financial interests publicly and a rule ensuring that they get screened within a certain period or be kicked out of the system, should be put to law. This could assist the government in achieving transparency and accountability by jerking out all corrupt employees and fraudsters.

This call is motivated by the swift arrest and court appearance of seven Sassa officials and a medical doctor who are facing charges of defrauding Sassa to the tune of R25-million. Three of these officials are implicated in the murder of Ngwelezane service office manager Thembinkosi Dlamini who was probing allegations of fraud and corruption when gunmen stormed into his office and shot him dead in June 2008.

"As the IFP, we would like to commend the HAWKS for showing political will in the fight against corruption. The arrests in this case is a very good opportunity to get to the bottom of the corrupt behaviour by some public servants. We have seen weaknesses with internal financial control and lack of adherence to the code of conduct among some public servants.

It also shows that there is lack of integrity to ensure public funds are used according to how they were budgeted for and the ball is the hands of the relevant authorities to ensure that these things don't happen again. In many cases, some public servants have unfairly been portrayed in a negative way, where large investments are lost in the hands of corrupt government officials. We urge government to do all in its power to uproot the twin evil of fraud and corruption within the public service.

It is concerning that some government officials engage in outright embezzlement of public funds. There must be no room for corrupt individual in government; probity and accountability must be ensured hence forth in every government transaction," said IFP KZN Provincial Spokesperson on Social Development, Mrs Ncamisile Nkwanyana MPL.

"Furthermore, corrupt individuals outside and inside government use such projects to siphon money from taxpayers, whilst depriving the poorest of the poor the support they deserve. This has to stop," concluded Mrs Nkwanyana.