South Africa: CSA Can't Commit to Previous Global League Owners

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has welcomed the interest shown by former franchise holders of the defunct T20 Global League to be involved in CSA's new franchise-based T20 competition.

The announcement comes after numerous of the original owners of Global League teams voiced their concerns at CSA's vision with the new tournament, with the worry being that original owners were being ousted from the revamped product.

CSA released a statement on Friday, and while there was no commitment to the previous owners, acting CEO Thabang Moroe said that they would come into the equation at a later stage.

"The fact that they want to be part of it is an encouraging response," Moroe said.

"This confirms that they believe, as we indeed do, that our new T20 is a good product that compares with the best international standards.

"At the same time, it is essential that we follow process in the development of our T20 strategy which in the first place required us to resolve the outstanding issues from last year.

"As has been well documented, the key to the postponement was the inability to secure key stakeholders and revenue streams. We have now secured a broadcasting equity partner and are currently engaging potential sponsors.

"Once those parties are secured as a collective the business plan will be finalised.

"We will then be in a position to clarify what we can propose and offer to other stakeholders."

