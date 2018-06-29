Namibia: No Swine Flu Outbreak in the Country - Masabane

Despite five laboratory confirmed cases of Influenza A H1N1 cases having been reported in the country, the Ministry of Health and social Services this week, said there is no swine flue outbreak

Of the five Influenza cases four are from Rehoboth, while one is from Windhoek. Currently four of the cases have been admitted in hospitals, according to the ministry in a statement.

Influenza A H1N1 previously known as 'Swine flu', has been reclassified as a seasonal influenza virus after the 2009 pandemic, according to the Health Ministry, acting permanent secretary, Petronella Masabane.

"The strain has been circulating globally in the last decade, all year round, however, cases peak during the winter season. This means it is expected that there will be people getting ill with flu from this particular strain," she added.

H1N1 is primarily transmitted via coughing and sneezing or direct contact with surfaces contaminated with infected droplets.

The country experienced a large-scale H1N1 outbreak in 2009-2010, where over 8000 cases were reported out of which 102 cases tested positive.

The highest burden of epidemiologically linked cases was experienced in the northern regions of Ohangwena and Omusati, as well as Karas.