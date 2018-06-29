Somalia: ONLF Leader Qalbi Dhagah Freed At Last

28 June 2018

Ethiopia's rebel group leader Abdikarim Muse Qalbi Dhagah has been released by Addis Ababa authorities, Radio Dalsan reports.

Radio Dalsan is privy to photos of the rebel leader united with family after his release on Thursday. His release followed an official pardon from the new Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and an early request from Jubbaland President Ahmed Madhoobe in a meeting he held with the Premier on May 6 in Addis Ababa.

Radio Dalsan learnt that the rebel leader may be headed to Nairobi Kenya as part of an amnesty arrangement.

Qalbi Dhagah was renditioned from Somalia to Ethiopia on August 28 2017 by the Somalia government following an earlier agreement with Addis Ababa that designated the rebel leader as a "terrorist".

Farmaajo administration came under public criticism following the rendition. A Parliament commission appointed to investigate the matter termed the rendition "illegal".

Over two thousand political prisoners have been released since Abiy replaced HaileMariam Desalegn as the Prime Minister in April.

