Somalia: Maritime Industry Releases BMP5 and Global Counter Piracy Guidance

press release

EU NAVFOR welcomes the announcement of the publication of BMP5. In addition we welcome the launch of Global Counter Piracy Guidance. These documents have and will continue to contribute to the security and safety of merchant shipping transiting the High Risk Areas off the Horn of Africa.

BMP5 continues to strongly encourage shipping operators to register their transits with EU NAVFOR MSCHOA and to follow the self-protection advice contained within BMP5.

BMP5 and and Global Counter Piracy Guidance documents are now available on the following websites; http://eunavfor.eu/media-room/ and www.mschoa.org. It can also be found on a new industry website www.maritimeglobalsecurity.org, which provides a one-stop shop for companies and mariners seeking guidance on a wide range of Maritime Security Issues.

Somali piracy has not been eradicated and remains a threat. As well as piracy, regional instability and conflict have resulted in the deliberate targeting of ships by extremist groups using weapons such as anti-ship missiles, sea mines and Water-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (WBIED).

Warships and aircraft of EU NAVFOR Somalia's Operation Atalanta continue to patrol the region, providing a permanent presence to deter, prevent and repress piracy and other maritime security threats and the protect World Food Programme (WFP) and other vulnerable shipping off the Horn of African and the Coast of Somalia.