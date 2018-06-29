29 June 2018

City Power (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Public Announcement from City Power Johannesburg

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

You are hereby notified of a planned power interruption on Friday the 29th of June 2018 at 22h00 and the following areas will be affected:

Strubensvalley Ext 12

The power interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide better service.

The interruption will take place from 22h00 until 06h00 the following morning of the 30th of June.

As the supply may be restored at anytime, customers are urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times. City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these interruptions. Should you require further information or clarity kindly contact Call Centre at 0860 JOBURG or 0860 562 874.

South Africa

'God is Worried About Corruption' - Police Minister

Police Minister Bheki Cele says corruption starts small and it will never tell you when you have crossed the line. Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 City Power. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.