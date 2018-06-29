press release

You are hereby notified of a planned power interruption on Friday the 29th of June 2018 at 22h00 and the following areas will be affected:

Strubensvalley Ext 12

The power interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide better service.

The interruption will take place from 22h00 until 06h00 the following morning of the 30th of June.

As the supply may be restored at anytime, customers are urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times. City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these interruptions. Should you require further information or clarity kindly contact Call Centre at 0860 JOBURG or 0860 562 874.