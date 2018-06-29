29 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Weather Warning Issued for Cape Town As Intense Cold Front Expected to Land

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Warren Tyrer/Flickr
Lightning over Table Mountain (file photo).

While the rain on Friday started pouring in Cape Town, the SA Weather Service has warned that an intense cold front is expected to land on Sunday and continue into Monday.

City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions and possible snowfall over high-lying areas have been forecast.

"All City Services and applicable external agencies will be on standby to deal with any potential consequences of the severe weather episode which could include uprooted trees, power interruptions and flooded roadways," she warned.

Emergency shelter would also be activated should people be displaced as a result of flooding.

A month ago, roofs were blown off homes, power lines came down and trees were uprooted as gale force winds and heavy downpours wreaked havoc in Cape Town.

A law enforcement officer had also narrowly escaped serious injury when a tree fell on his patrol vehicle in Constantia.

Strong winds had also blown over a bus on the R300, while the Huguenot Tunnel had also been closed following a power failure believed to be a result of the inclement weather.

Report emergencies by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone. General service requests can be made to the City's call centre on 0860 103 089.

Source: News24

South Africa

'God is Worried About Corruption' - Police Minister

Police Minister Bheki Cele says corruption starts small and it will never tell you when you have crossed the line. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.