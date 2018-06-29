Sierra Leone: A Humanitarian Call to Help a Dying Student

Social media was stormed last week with a viral video of a student who is suffering from a vascular necrosis from the left femoral head. The student in question is Mariama Harry Kamara, a third year (Accounting and Finance) student of the Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology.

Six months ago, Kamara started experiencing severe pains on her left hip. It progressively worsened and affected her studies. She has been admitted at the Connaught Hospital in Freetown. The results after diagnosis show that she has a vascular necrosis of the left femoral head, which urgent surgical operations to stop the excruciating pain and restore her health so she can walk normally again. The doctor at the Connaught Hospital recommends overseas orthopaedic surgeon.

The video which has been distributed widely on social media was done by the 'Save Salone Movement.' The patient can be seen [in the video] struggling to lament her pathetic condition and calling for help to enable her travel to India for urgent medical treatment in line with her doctor's advice.

The family of Mariama has already created an account at the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank with Account No.: 003013561585250162. The sum of $ 10,000 (Ten thousand dollars) is needed to cover the surgical operation and air ticket to India. The family is urgently seeking financial assistance from the general public, NGOs, government, and humanitarian organisations, to help save the life of a young university student.

Anyone who wants to support can deposit their contribution into the above bank account or contact +232 78507369 / +232 88651595 or send an email to ibrahimharrykamara@gmail.com.

Mariama is currently in bed 3, Ward 2 at Connaught Hospital, in case anyone wants to pay a visit. Be kind to a fellow human being and the Almighty will surely be kind to you. Please treat this with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.