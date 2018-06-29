Sierra Leone: 'The Deceased Was My Only Child'

-Mother tells court in tear

Saibatu Bangura, whose son- Tom Davies Jr., was allegedly murdered by one Sinneh Sesay, Abu Bakar Sesay, Sherrif G. Sesay, Ibrahim and Alhaji D Conteh- yesterday, told the court that the deceased was his only son on planet earth.

Speaking in tears in the High Court presided over by Justice Monfred Sesay, Madam Saibatu Bangura introduced herself as a businesswoman.

She told the court that on the day of the incident, she was already on bed when she overheard someone shouting her name, informing her that her son had been stabbed.

She said within the same moment also, she received a telephone call from someone who informed her that her son was already dead.

She told the court that she couldn't sleep that night and that in the morning she started seeing photos of the remains of her son on WhatsApp, with stab wounds and a broken leg.

Also testifying earlier, the second prosecution witness, Sheka Kargbo, identified the deceased as his friend, adding that he knew all the accused persons and recalled the day of the incident.

He testified that he was together with the deceased at home preparing for their night classes ahead of the 2017 West Africa Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSE), when he (the deceased) left.

He continued that the deceased later returned and informed him that his bag had been seized by some boys along the way, adding that one of their friends, Hassan, went together with the deceased to help him retrieve the bag.

He said he later went to the scene and met heated argument between the deceased and the accused persons, adding that one of the accused persons was holding the bag while the others were in possession of offensive weapons.

He testified that the accused persons threatened to stab him if he had joined the argument.

He said when the argument was getting hotter he advised the deceased to leave the scene.

He narrated that as they were about to leave, one of the accused persons grabbed the deceased while the others started beating him.

He said the second accused person stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife.

The witness further told the court that the accused persons later chased him but that he managed to escape and hid somewhere.

He said while in hiding, he overheard people shouting that they have killed him and that he later came out from where he was hiding and met the deceased laying on the floor.

He said with the help of the community people, they took the deceased to the Connaught Hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor.

He said he was later taken to the Congo Cross Police Station where he made statement.

The accused persons were charged with two count charges of conspiracy and murder contrary to law and the prosecution alleges that on Thursday, 30th March, 2017, at Upper Tengbeh town, they conspired with others unknown to commit a felony to wit murder and on the same date murdered one Tom Davies Jr.

Meanwhile, Justice Sesay remanded all accused persons at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road and adjourned the matter for continuation.