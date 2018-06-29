Central Africa: Curbing Illicit Financial Flows - Joint Efforts Recommended for CEMAC Region

The President of the Banking Commission for Central Africa made the recommendation in a meeting with bankers in Yaounde June 27.

The Central African Banking Commission (COBAC) held its 10th consultative meeting with bankers in the sub region. The meeting held in Yaounde yesterday with focus on illicit financial flows was chaired by the President of the Commission, Abbas Mahamat who doubles as Governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC).

During the meeting that preceded a workshop on new COBAC regulations, he stated that the involvement of banks in illegal transactions such as financing of criminal activities and terrorism can ruin the integrity of the sub region's financial system.

He also said it impedes the functioning of the system and threatens its reputation and stability. While recommending synergy and joint efforts to combat illegal financial transactions in the CEMAC region, the COBAC boss noted that it is not the only threat to the banking network of the economic and monetary bloc.

He gave to understanding that it is for this reason that three main topics were selected for brainstorming and drafting of recommendations. Besides financial flows, the topics treated through exposés and discussions by Abbas Mahamat and the Deputy Secretary General of COBAC, Maurice Chirstian Ouanzin basically centred on challenges and possible solutions in international financial transactions and issues related to non-reimbursement of loans.

Mahamat however noted with glee that the banking system of the region which has been regressing in the past four years is gradually picking up steam as banking activities recorded a 2.2 per cent increase by May 31, 2018 - compared to results of 2017. He also noted a slight increase of 1.1 per cent in customer savings, but regretted there has been a rise in the rate of non-payment of debts.

He blamed it on governments and urged bankers to curb laxity witnessed in the management of loans and proposed strict respect of international norms.