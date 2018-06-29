28 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: FKF Extend Transfer Window Deadline

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has extended the midseason transfer window to July 2.

According to FKF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Muthomi, this only applies to domestic transfers with the international deadline remaining June 30, 2018 at midnight.

"This has been brought about by the fact that the opening day of the transfer window, 1st June 2018 was a holiday and the scheduled closing day of the transfer window, 30th June will be on a weekend hence the need to extend the transfer deadline to allow clubs enough time to conclude their transfer businesses," said Muthomi in a statement sent out to clubs.

Thirteen-time SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions AFC Leopards have been one of the busiest of the top clubs in the country in this window.

Thika United duo Eugene Mukangula and Saad Musa, Edward Seda (Mathare United), Kevin Luvanda (Vihiga United) and Nigerian striker Alex Arofomol from Rwandese side Sunrise have ben roped in at the den.

Gor Mahia have so far lost talisman Meddie Kagere to Simba SC of Tanzania while Mathare United have roped in goalkeepers Emmanuel Otieno (City Stars), David Okello (Tusker) and experienced defender James Situma (Kakamega Homeboyz).

At Ruaraka, 11-time champions Tusker have signed goalkeepers Robert Mboya (Mathare United) and Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), defender Phillip Simiyu (City Stars), midfielder Faraj Ominde (Chemelil Sugar), winger Kennedy Owino (KCB) and striker David Juma (Bidco United).

The brewers released Edwin Lavatsa, Matthew Odongo, David Okello and Paul Odhiambo.

Kenya

Posh Karen Ranked Among Top 10 Luxury Home Hotspots in the World

The lush suburb of Karen has been ranked in the top ten Luxury home hotspots in the 'Wealth report 2018' by Knight… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.