Kenya: FKF Extend Transfer Window Deadline

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has extended the midseason transfer window to July 2.

According to FKF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Muthomi, this only applies to domestic transfers with the international deadline remaining June 30, 2018 at midnight.

"This has been brought about by the fact that the opening day of the transfer window, 1st June 2018 was a holiday and the scheduled closing day of the transfer window, 30th June will be on a weekend hence the need to extend the transfer deadline to allow clubs enough time to conclude their transfer businesses," said Muthomi in a statement sent out to clubs.

Thirteen-time SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions AFC Leopards have been one of the busiest of the top clubs in the country in this window.

Thika United duo Eugene Mukangula and Saad Musa, Edward Seda (Mathare United), Kevin Luvanda (Vihiga United) and Nigerian striker Alex Arofomol from Rwandese side Sunrise have ben roped in at the den.

Gor Mahia have so far lost talisman Meddie Kagere to Simba SC of Tanzania while Mathare United have roped in goalkeepers Emmanuel Otieno (City Stars), David Okello (Tusker) and experienced defender James Situma (Kakamega Homeboyz).

At Ruaraka, 11-time champions Tusker have signed goalkeepers Robert Mboya (Mathare United) and Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), defender Phillip Simiyu (City Stars), midfielder Faraj Ominde (Chemelil Sugar), winger Kennedy Owino (KCB) and striker David Juma (Bidco United).

The brewers released Edwin Lavatsa, Matthew Odongo, David Okello and Paul Odhiambo.