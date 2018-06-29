Kenya: Police Accused of Demanding Bribes in Sugar Crackdown

Police in Lamu have been accused of demanding bribes from traders during the ongoing crackdown on contraband sugar.

Police are said to demand bribes of between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000.

Residents led by Mkomani Ward Rep Yahya Shee said the war on contraband goods can never be won if police turn the entire process into a cash cow.

Mr Yahya called on the government to quickly probe the situation and have culpable officers prosecuted.

HARASSMENT

"Instead of conducting genuine crackdown on contraband sugar and other illicit goods, they are now focusing on how they will enrich themselves by soliciting bribes from traders and locals. If they continue doing this, then illegal goods will never stop coming to Lamu. Some of the officers even go as far as begging for money from the traders," said Mr Shee.

Traders in Lamu have stopped stocking sugar in their shops, citing harassment by police.

Omar Athman, a trader, said he has grown grew tired of police visits.

"If there is sugar on the shelf, they take it without even confirming whether it's contraband or genuine sugar. You have to pay them or otherwise they can make your life hell. So now I don't sell sugar anymore," said Mr Athman.

NECESSARY TESTS

He said traders who refuse to bribe police always find themselves in trouble as the visits only become frequent until you give them something.

Ahmed Sharif accused the police of assuming that every sugar is contraband without even subjecting it to the necessary tests.

"Since the contraband crackdown started, every sugar has become contraband. I think it's high time police move around with officers from KEBS so that they can assist them tell the difference between contraband and genuine sugar," said Mr Sharif.

Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi denied the allegations.

"MALICIOUS ALLEGATIONS"

Mr Kioi said such "malicious" information is being spread by traders whose contraband sugar and other illicit items were seized by police.

He called on those with proof of the allegations to it submit directly to his office for action since corruption is an offence punishable by law.

"I don't think their complaints are genuine. I think those creating such lies are those involved in the contraband business but we shall stay focused and do our job and do it by the book. But if someone has the evidence, let them bring it to my attention for action because corruption is a serious offence," said Mr Kioi.