Seychelles: President Expresses Gratitude to All Seychellois Who Worked for Island Nation's Independence

The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, expressed his gratitude on Friday to all Seychellois who he said worked with courage, dedication and determination to realise the nation's dream of independence.

Faure wished all Seychellois here and all around the world a happy Independence Day in his address as the island nation celebrated 42 years since it gained independence from the British.

He said that June 29 is a date that symbolises the birth of the Seychellois nation and that "it is a date that unites us. Independence Day celebrations are for each and every one of us, a powerful symbol - that of national unity."

The head of state paid homage to the patriots who he said contributed to the birth of the island nation.

"Seychellois brothers and sisters, I would like to thank every one of you for your sacrifice, your dedication, and your hard work to bring our Seychelles to where it is today," he said.

Faure told the Seychellois people that it is the moment to look toward the future with confidence and hope.

"Confidence in our capacity to overcome our challenges together. Hope in the pride of what we have achieved together for Seychelles. The key is in the hands of each one of us - the spirit of our unity. We maintain a vibrant hope for a Seychelles that is always united."

Seychelles became independent from the United Kingdom on June 29, 1976. The late president James Mancham became the island nation's first prime minister.

Since 2015, the day is celebrated as the National Day. Several activities are organised to commemorate the day, including a military parade at the Unity Stadium at Roche Caiman - a district in the eastern side of the main island of Mahe.

This year's guest of honour at the National Day celebrations is the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland. Scotland, who arrived in Seychelles on Thursday, is the sixth Commonwealth Secretary-General. Hailing from Dominica, she is the first woman to hold the post and the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean.

The President called on all Seychellois to remain united and to continue to work together for the progress of the country and all Seychellois.

"Let us continue to appreciate who we are as a people. Let us continue to build our future together, for the next generation," he said and added that "Seychelles needs all her children to take our blessed country - our homeland - forward. We are one country, one people, one big family, and we share the same identity."