MAINLAND champions Simba SC yesterday officially unveiled three new signings ahead of the 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup championship kicking off today in Dar es Salaam.

Simba officially introduced Meddie Kagere, Pascal Wawa and Deogratius Munishi as their new players who will feature in various assignments including Kagame Cup.

The Reds will kick off their Kagame Cup championship campaign tomorrow when they face Somalia's Dakadaha.

Simba roped in Kagere, who was Gor Mahia's top scorer in all competitions as well the Ivorian defender, Wawa from El Mereikh of Sudan and the duo will be making their first appearance for the club in the two -weeklong Kagame Cup, both players have signed two years deal with the club.

Goalkeeper Munishi, who has penned a two-year deal, will be making a return to the club he served four seasons ago. The Msimbazi Street based club has been quite busy boosting its squad ahead of the next season league, CAF Champions League as well as Kagame Cup, which they are the historic champions with six titles in their kitty.

Cecafa inter-club championship popular known as Kagame Cup, which failed to take place for two consecutive years is expected to kick off today with a bang.

Defending champions Azam FC commence their title defence campaign against South Sudan's side Kator FC at Chamazi Complex.

The ice-cream makers are looking forward to retain their title as they have also been busy in strengthening their squad ahead of the tournament, including hiring a new technical bench.

The club has hired former Young Africans and Singida United's Dutchman tactician Hans van der Pluijm, who will be assisted by Juma Mwambusi. However, Azam will miss the services of their newly signed players--

Zimbabwean Tafadzwa Kutinyu and Donald Ngoma as well as the head coach Pluijm who are still in vacation. Azam will also miss the services of their Ghanaian defender, Yakubu Mohammed, who is on leave, but they will be with the Ugandan international Nicolas Wadada in the defence.

The opening match will pit Zanzibar's JKU and Uganda's Vipers FC at Chamazi Complex from 14 pm, before Azam battle it out with Kator FC at 16 pm at the same venue.

All the games will be broadcasted live by Azam TV, who are sponsoring this year's edition. Speaking about the tournament, Cecafa Secretary General, Nicolaus Musonye urged football supporters to flock the tournament venues to support their teams.

He said the tournament's fixtures has been planned strategically not to interfere with the ongoing World Cup finals in Russia. Teams have been placed in three groups of four teams each.

Group A comprises Azam FC (Mainland Tanzania), Vipers FC (Uganda), JKU (Zanzibar), Kator FC ( South Sudan), while group B has Rayon Sport (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Lydia Ludic (Burundi) and Ports from Djibouti.

And group C comprise Simba (Mainland Tanzania), Singida United (Mainland Tanzania), APR (Rwanda) and Dakadaha from Somalia.