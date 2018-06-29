Tanzania: Udom Plans Introducing Biomedical Science Studies

Dodoma — THE University of Dodoma (UDOM) is planning to introduce a course in biomedical sciences at its College of Health Sciences in order to close the gap of biomedical scientists in the country.

UDOM Vice-Chancellor, Prof Egid Mubofu made the revelation here on Wednesday, pointing out that the programme would provide the country with experts in diagnostics clinical laboratories and biotechnology among other areas of the field.

"This will provide the country with medical and non-medical laboratory technicians for maintenance of laboratory facilities," said the UDOM Vice-Chancellor (VC) in an interview with the 'Daily News' on his first 100 days in office.

Dr Mubofu noted that plans were underway for UDOM to team up with a Japan-based Nishimura Medical Instrument Company Limited to offer capacity building to its teaching staff members in Biomedical Sciences.

"The company has demonstrated its willingness to offer training to UDOM teaching staff and an opportunity to students to carry out practical training while undertaking the course," said the university's VC.

As for achievements at UDOM in his 100 days in office, Dr Mubofu, said in March, doctors from the University's College of Health Sciences had teamed up with their counterparts from the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital to perform first kidney transplant at the public health facility.

"Apart from saving life, the first such operation to be performed by our doctors also helped the government to save millions of shillings which would be spent to send the patient abroad," he said.

Dr Mubofu pointed other achievements as establishment of integrity committee at UDOM and that the committee is tasked with collection of suggestions from the university community members in the light of improving services provision.

"The university has already procured 19 suggestion boxes which will be supplied to all colleges on the campus in order to facilitate collection of views from staff members and students," he said.

Dr Mubofu informed that UDOM has also embarked on tree planting initiative which is geared towards making its campus green, saying so far the university has planted 1,700 trees between April and June.